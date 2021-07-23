Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.13. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,204. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.