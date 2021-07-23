Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.60 Million

Analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce sales of $57.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.56 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $229.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.36 million to $239.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $399.72 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

NYSE:MP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,595. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

