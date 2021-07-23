Analysts Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMG. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NMG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,124. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

