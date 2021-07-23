UniLayer Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $3.78 million and $3.41 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00851221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

