Pillar Price Tops $0.0295 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $7.64 million and $113,752.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.00851221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

