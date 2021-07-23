NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 23,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,953. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

