McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,645.18. 91,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,417.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

