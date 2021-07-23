ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

ABB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

