$0.28 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $314,642,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $77,782,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

