uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will announce $18.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.67 million and the lowest is $18.60 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $107.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.09 million to $108.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.33 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $137.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 107.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,755. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

