$0.49 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million.

FGBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,729. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

