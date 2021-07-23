Bintex Futures Trading Down 9.7% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $88,249.39 and approximately $851,275.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00140440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.91 or 1.00334743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

