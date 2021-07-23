Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $486,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,782.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.