Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,072 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $187,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,882,000 after acquiring an additional 167,364 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

