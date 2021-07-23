Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.00 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $575.68 million and approximately $116.00 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,553,703,437 coins and its circulating supply is 376,233,492 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

