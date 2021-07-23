Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Capitalization of $157.35 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $157.35 million and approximately $940,106.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00015218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,299.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.21 or 0.06263939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.22 or 0.01359846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.27 or 0.00369274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00136099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00609640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00381767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00291602 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

