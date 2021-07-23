Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 39,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,211. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.