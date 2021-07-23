CryptoTask Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $493,623.87 and $65,136.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,521,481 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

