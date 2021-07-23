Todd Olson Anthony Buys 1,500 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$24,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,350.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.95 per share, with a total value of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 49.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.83.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

