Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-15.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.00. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

ROP stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.10. 15,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,403. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $497.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $459.33.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

