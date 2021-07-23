Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 206,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,439. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

