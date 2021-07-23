Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,257. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $5,104,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

