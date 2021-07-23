$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.10. 20,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

