$3.11 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
CLGN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
