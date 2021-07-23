$3.11 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 279.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

CLGN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

