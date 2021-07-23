Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.64

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 20472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

