Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,437. The stock has a market cap of $778.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

