Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $464,273.21 and $183,902.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars.

