Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report $18.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.86 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $86.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.47 million, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $97.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -1.61. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

