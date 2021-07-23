Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce sales of $5.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.29 million and the lowest is $5.13 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 191.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $22.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.34 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%.
In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.
DRIO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 5,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $31.85.
About DarioHealth
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.