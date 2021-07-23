Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.