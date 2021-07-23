Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.93. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

In related news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

