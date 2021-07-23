McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $420,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.53. 10,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.81.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

