$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded up $15.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.29. 25,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

