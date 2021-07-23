QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.98 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $91.38 million and $3.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

