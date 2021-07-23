$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $168.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $192.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $246.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 110,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

