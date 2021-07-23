$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $34.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $168.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $192.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $206.31 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $246.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
NYSE JMIA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 110,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
