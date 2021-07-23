CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $5,111,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 975.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.72. 34,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,468. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

