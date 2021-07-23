Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.49. 135,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

