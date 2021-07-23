FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

FE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 356,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

