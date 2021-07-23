Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €11.41 ($13.43).

ENI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR ENI traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €9.65 ($11.35). The stock had a trading volume of 26,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.27. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

