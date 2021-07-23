Pendle Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $292,982.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00100539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00140732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,214.63 or 1.00086212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

