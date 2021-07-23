UTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $365,750.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $365,750.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00848180 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

