First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 11,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,087. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

