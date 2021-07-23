BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 54,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 212,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,648,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in PayPal by 23.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,206,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,964,000 after buying an additional 231,423 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 178.4% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

PYPL stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.05. The firm has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

