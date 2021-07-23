Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

