Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. 119,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $250.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

