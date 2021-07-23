Formation Fi (FORM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.59 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.50 or 1.00291013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

