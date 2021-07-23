Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,373. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

