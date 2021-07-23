The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$22.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Boston Beer also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.00-22.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $230.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $717.00. 45,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,017.08. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $653.06 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

