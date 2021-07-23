Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.10 million.Clearfield also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. 23,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,574. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.