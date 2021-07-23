County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

